Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.14

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26.14 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.34), with a volume of 237545 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.35 ($0.36).

Staffline Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £43.93 million, a PE ratio of 1,417.50, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 36.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 36.41.

Get Staffline Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Staffline Group

In other Staffline Group news, insider Thomas Spain bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £58,500 ($74,380.17). Insiders have acquired a total of 592,762 shares of company stock valued at $22,717,718 in the last 90 days. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, supermarkets, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Staffline Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffline Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.