Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co lessened its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.89. 287,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,743. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.31. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $118.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.59%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

