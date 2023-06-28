Steem 1-Day Volume Hits $1.82 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $76.53 million and $1.82 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000579 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Steem has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,222.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.06 or 0.00281615 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $227.34 or 0.00752711 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00013122 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.62 or 0.00551670 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00058851 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003299 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 437,570,595 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.