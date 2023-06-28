Steem (STEEM) Trading 5.5% Higher Over Last Week

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. Steem has a market cap of $76.79 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000580 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,278.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.62 or 0.00282771 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $232.08 or 0.00766491 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00013008 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.39 or 0.00549545 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00058849 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003291 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 437,550,687 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

