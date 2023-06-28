Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Sells 341 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IUSG. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IUSG stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.20. 210,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,631. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.18. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $76.95 and a 12 month high of $99.48.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.