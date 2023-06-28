StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMED. Barclays cut their price objective on Amedisys from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered Amedisys from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Amedisys from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMED opened at $91.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $131.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.37 and a 200 day moving average of $84.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.98 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Amedisys by 54.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,539 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,668,000 after purchasing an additional 64,019 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 879 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Amedisys by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 142,850 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 50,090 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys during the third quarter worth $5,736,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amedisys

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.