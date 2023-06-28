StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC)

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVCGet Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on NanoViricides from $8.50 to $5.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

NanoViricides Price Performance

Shares of NNVC opened at $1.10 on Friday. NanoViricides has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVCGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoViricides

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NanoViricides by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 30,194 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 72.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in NanoViricides in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in NanoViricides by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

NanoViricides Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Monkeypox Treatment for Monkeypox virus; Adenovirus 71 Treatment for severe pediatric hepatitis caused by Adenovirus 71 or related viruses; and HerpeCide Program Expansion Drug project that develops broad-spectrum nanoviricide drugs against different herpes viruses for different indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.