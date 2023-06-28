StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on NanoViricides from $8.50 to $5.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get NanoViricides alerts:

NanoViricides Price Performance

Shares of NNVC opened at $1.10 on Friday. NanoViricides has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoViricides

NanoViricides ( NYSE:NNVC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NanoViricides by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 30,194 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 72.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in NanoViricides in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in NanoViricides by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

NanoViricides Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Monkeypox Treatment for Monkeypox virus; Adenovirus 71 Treatment for severe pediatric hepatitis caused by Adenovirus 71 or related viruses; and HerpeCide Program Expansion Drug project that develops broad-spectrum nanoviricide drugs against different herpes viruses for different indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.