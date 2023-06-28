StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PDCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PDC Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.50.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

PDC Energy stock opened at $69.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. PDC Energy has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $82.24.

PDC Energy Announces Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $957.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.86 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 49.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PDC Energy

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.66, for a total value of $480,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 226,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,528,626.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $177,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,166,665.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.66, for a total value of $480,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 226,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,528,626.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,467,429. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDC Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in PDC Energy by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,344,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $148,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,454 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $64,585,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PDC Energy by 142.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,518,702 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $97,470,000 after purchasing an additional 892,584 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PDC Energy by 133.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $108,123,000 after purchasing an additional 849,289 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in PDC Energy by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,678 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $56,096,000 after purchasing an additional 758,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About PDC Energy

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.