StockNews.com Begins Coverage on UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Price Performance

UTSI stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. UTStarcom has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $5.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.16% of UTStarcom worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

