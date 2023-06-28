StockNews.com Downgrades CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

CVR Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVI stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. CVR Energy has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $42.21.

CVR Energy Announces Dividend

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.49. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that CVR Energy will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVR Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $600,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 22.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 546,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,928,000 after buying an additional 99,411 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 102.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 570,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,700,000 after buying an additional 288,340 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,761,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $495,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

