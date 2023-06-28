StockNews.com Lowers Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to Hold

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.
Shares of NYSE:KFY traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $48.27. The stock had a trading volume of 622,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,468. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $44.69 and a twelve month high of $66.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.50.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,312,000 after purchasing an additional 28,155 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.
