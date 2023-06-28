StockNews.com Lowers Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to Hold

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KFY traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $48.27. The stock had a trading volume of 622,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,468. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $44.69 and a twelve month high of $66.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $730.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,312,000 after purchasing an additional 28,155 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.