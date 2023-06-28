STP Self Reported Market Cap Hits $73.23 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. STP has a market capitalization of $73.23 million and $1.47 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, STP has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One STP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0377 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017516 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00018291 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013912 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,185.37 or 1.00040004 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000071 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (STPT) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.03868897 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $1,537,534.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.