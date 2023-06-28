Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of STRM stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $75.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.35.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 47.32%. The company had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,868,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 4,824,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after buying an additional 757,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 63,679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

Featured Stories

