Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of STRM stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $75.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.35.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 47.32%. The company had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Streamline Health Solutions
Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.
Featured Stories
