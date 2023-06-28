Strive 1000 Growth ETF Declares Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:STXG)

Strive 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:STXG – Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0336 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th.
Strive 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ STXG traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $30.73. 7,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,696. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average of $27.62. Strive 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $31.37.
