Sun Communities, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.93 (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.93 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Sun Communities has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Sun Communities has a payout ratio of 131.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Sun Communities to earn $7.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.6%.

Sun Communities Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.33. 48,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,581. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 74.93, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $117.63 and a twelve month high of $172.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.32 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.18 per share, with a total value of $50,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,083 shares in the company, valued at $9,221,612.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 12.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Sun Communities by 21.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Sun Communities by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SUI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.25.

About Sun Communities

(Get Rating)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 669 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising over 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,800 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.

Read More

