SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.79

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.79 and traded as high as $7.06. SurgePays shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 195,818 shares changing hands.
SurgePays Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SurgePays had a return on equity of 115.59% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of SurgePays
SurgePays Company Profile
SurgePays, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company that engages in the provision of services to the underbanked and underserved communities in the United States. The company offers mobile broadband, voice, and SMS text messaging to both subsidized and direct retail prepaid customers as well as to low-income consumers.
