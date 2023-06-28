SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.79

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.79 and traded as high as $7.06. SurgePays shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 195,818 shares changing hands.

SurgePays Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SurgePays had a return on equity of 115.59% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of SurgePays

SurgePays Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in SurgePays during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of SurgePays by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SurgePays during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SurgePays by 32.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 100,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SurgePays by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SurgePays, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company that engages in the provision of services to the underbanked and underserved communities in the United States. The company offers mobile broadband, voice, and SMS text messaging to both subsidized and direct retail prepaid customers as well as to low-income consumers.

