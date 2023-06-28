Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Trading Down 11.4%

Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN – Get Rating) fell 11.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.95 ($0.02). 202,521 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 215,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.20 ($0.03).

Surgical Innovations Group Stock Down 11.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.71, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.19 million, a P/E ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathan Glenn acquired 1,315,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £26,309.64 ($33,451.54). Insiders own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

About Surgical Innovations Group

Surgical Innovations Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery and precision engineering markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution.

