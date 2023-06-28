T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Holdings Lifted by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,908 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,548,648,000 after purchasing an additional 978,130 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,087,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,231,837,000 after purchasing an additional 405,082 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,182,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,105,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,938 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $2,801,442,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,106,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,691,765,000 after purchasing an additional 122,503 shares during the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $136.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $163.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total transaction of $2,856,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 801,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,439,222.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total value of $2,856,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 801,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,439,222.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 253,120 shares of company stock valued at $33,850,091. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

