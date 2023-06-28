Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) CTO Lior Golan Sells 10,000 Shares

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) CTO Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $30,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,839,496.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lior Golan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 22nd, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $31,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Lior Golan sold 1,200 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $3,612.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, Lior Golan sold 2,925 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $8,775.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Lior Golan sold 9,826 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $29,478.00.

Taboola.com Trading Up 1.6 %

TBLA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.23. 883,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,504. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.02. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.38 million, a PE ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Taboola.com had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $327.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TBLA. Susquehanna raised their price target on Taboola.com from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Taboola.com in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Taboola.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taboola.com

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Taboola.com during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new stake in Taboola.com during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Taboola.com during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

