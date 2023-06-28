TAG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Shares Up 5.7%

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Rating) shot up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.75 and last traded at $8.75. 2,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 1,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

TAG Immobilien Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.06.

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Featured Articles

