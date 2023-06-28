Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a growth of 1,745.5% from the May 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 609.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Talanx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.

Talanx Price Performance

TNXXF remained flat at C$32.67 during midday trading on Wednesday. 19 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Talanx has a 52-week low of C$34.49 and a 52-week high of C$34.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.31.

About Talanx

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. It offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

See Also

