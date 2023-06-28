TAP Consulting LLC Acquires 10,580 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 4.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 46,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth $234,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 261,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,664,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.7% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 40,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 24.4% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 142,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,573,000 after buying an additional 28,070 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQR traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.22. 184,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,276. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.87 and its 200 day moving average is $61.73. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $80.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.05%.

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $2,627,150.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.06.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 308 properties consisting of 79,597 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

