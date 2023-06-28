TAP Consulting LLC Acquires 20,089 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 724.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of TAP Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,111,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.10. 25,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,329. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $220.50 and a 52-week high of $259.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.80.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

