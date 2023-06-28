TAP Consulting LLC Acquires 2,029 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenline Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 112.2% in the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VPU traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.10. The company had a trading volume of 28,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,551. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $131.72 and a 52-week high of $169.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.