TAP Consulting LLC Buys 664 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 159,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of TAP Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. TAP Consulting LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $8,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after buying an additional 61,884 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 19,580 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 45,589 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224,295 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.46. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

