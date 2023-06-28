TAP Consulting LLC Purchases 2,868 Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA)

TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd comprises 1.1% of TAP Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. TAP Consulting LLC owned about 17.00% of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSA. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 2.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSA traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.89 and a 200-day moving average of $58.31. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.48 and a beta of 1.11. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a 12-month low of $53.29 and a 12-month high of $65.78.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Announces Dividend

About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.1179 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -43.07%.

