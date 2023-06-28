TAP Consulting LLC Purchases 357,133 Shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating) by 229.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 512,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,133 shares during the period. ProShares Short Russell2000 comprises 3.0% of TAP Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 were worth $12,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RWM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth $440,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth $2,472,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth $798,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth $561,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 224.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 511,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after acquiring an additional 354,365 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,090. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.86. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 1-year low of $21.59 and a 1-year high of $26.70.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

