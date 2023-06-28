TAP Consulting LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

TAP Consulting LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.72. 1,816,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,400,428. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.70. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $74.05.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

