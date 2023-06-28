TAP Consulting LLC Sells 2,303 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

TAP Consulting LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SPYV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.57. 144,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,726,052. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.67. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $43.47.
About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF from StockNews.com
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
- PECO Pullback Presents a Retail REIT Worth Shopping For
- Generac Powers Up 8.79% on Growth Potential, Strong Texas Sales
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.