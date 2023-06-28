TAP Consulting LLC Sells 2,303 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

TAP Consulting LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.57. 144,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,726,052. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.67. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $43.47.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.