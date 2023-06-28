Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKRW) Short Interest Down 84.9% in June

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKRW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 84.9% from the May 31st total of 92,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tastemaker Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition stock. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKRW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 676,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Tastemaker Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of TMKRW traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 61,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,319. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13. Tastemaker Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.25.

