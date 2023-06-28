TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBPW) Short Interest Update

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBPW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 83.8% from the May 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TC Biopharm Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCBPW remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday. 33 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,320. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10. TC Biopharm has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.50.

Institutional Trading of TC Biopharm

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TC Biopharm stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBPW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 235,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

About TC Biopharm

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its products pipeline includes OmnImmune, an unmodified cell therapy used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19; TCB009 for the GI-tract cancer treatment; and TCB005/TCB006 that are allogeneic co-stimulatory GD-T CAR pre-clinical drug candidates would target antigens expressed on various solid tumor types.

