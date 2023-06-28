TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Short Interest Update

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 94.6% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
TechnoPro Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of TCCPY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.43. 122,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,668. TechnoPro has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average is $5.21.
About TechnoPro
