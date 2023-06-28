TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Short Interest Update

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 94.6% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TechnoPro Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TCCPY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.43. 122,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,668. TechnoPro has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average is $5.21.

Get TechnoPro alerts:

About TechnoPro

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-focused staffing and services company in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: R&D Outsourcing, Construction Management Outsourcing, Other Businesses in Japan, and Overseas Businesses. The company provides design development and R&D in a variety of technical fields through engineer staffing, project-type, and outsourcing, including machinery/electronics/semiconductors/LSI/ FPGA; embedded controls/data science/AI/sensing; RPA, ERM, and cloud; IT networking, business applications, system maintenance, and operation; and chemical/ biochemical.

Receive News & Ratings for TechnoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.