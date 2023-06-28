Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given New C$72.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$72.50 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$62.70.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TECK.B traded down C$0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$53.96. 434,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,071,278. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$32.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.09. The firm has a market cap of C$27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$57.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$55.23.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

