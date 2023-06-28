Telcoin Price Hits $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (TEL)

Telcoin (TEL) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. Telcoin has a total market capitalization of $78.50 million and $710,196.84 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Telcoin has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001196 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000046 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000029 BTC.
Telcoin Profile
Telcoin launched on December 29th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,088,740,237 tokens. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telcoin is https://reddit.com/r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin. Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in.
Buying and Selling Telcoin
