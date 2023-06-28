Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 46 Per Share

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 46 ($0.58) per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Telecom Plus’s previous dividend of $34.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Telecom Plus Stock Up 1.2 %
TEP stock traded up GBX 19.43 ($0.25) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,661.43 ($21.12). 433,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,616. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,673.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,882.44. Telecom Plus has a 52 week low of GBX 1,442 ($18.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,530 ($32.17). The company has a market cap of £1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,912.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.35.
Telecom Plus Company Profile
Read More
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- Five stocks we like better than Telecom Plus
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.