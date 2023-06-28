Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 46 Per Share

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 46 ($0.58) per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Telecom Plus’s previous dividend of $34.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Telecom Plus Stock Up 1.2 %

TEP stock traded up GBX 19.43 ($0.25) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,661.43 ($21.12). 433,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,616. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,673.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,882.44. Telecom Plus has a 52 week low of GBX 1,442 ($18.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,530 ($32.17). The company has a market cap of £1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,912.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.35.

Telecom Plus Company Profile

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance, boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

