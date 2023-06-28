Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Short Interest Up 590.9% in June

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 590.9% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Teleperformance Stock Down 0.5 %

Teleperformance stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.16. 26,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,766. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.86 and its 200-day moving average is $113.21. Teleperformance has a 12-month low of $73.48 and a 12-month high of $173.52.

Get Teleperformance alerts:

Teleperformance Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were given a $1.6933 dividend. This is a boost from Teleperformance’s previous dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. Teleperformance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Teleperformance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TLPFY shares. Morgan Stanley cut Teleperformance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleperformance has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.67.

(Get Rating)

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of outsourced customer and citizen experience management, and related services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.