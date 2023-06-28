Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Short Interest Up 590.9% in June

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 590.9% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Teleperformance Stock Down 0.5 %
Teleperformance stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.16. 26,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,766. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.86 and its 200-day moving average is $113.21. Teleperformance has a 12-month low of $73.48 and a 12-month high of $173.52.
Teleperformance Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were given a $1.6933 dividend. This is a boost from Teleperformance’s previous dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. Teleperformance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Teleperformance
Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of outsourced customer and citizen experience management, and related services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on Teleperformance from StockNews.com
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- Five stocks we like better than Teleperformance
Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.