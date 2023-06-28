Telesis Bio (NASDAQ:DNAY) Trading 6.2% Higher

Telesis Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.72. 18,964 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 54,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

Telesis Bio Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Telesis Bio in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Telesis Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telesis Bio by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 10,330 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Telesis Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Telesis Bio by 696.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telesis Bio Company Profile

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries; and short oligo ligation assembly enzymatic DNA synthesis.

