Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

TS traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $28.52. 2,058,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,142. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.45.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 22.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Tenaris will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Tenaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Tenaris by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. 11.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

