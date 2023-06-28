Terra Classic (LUNC) Trading 1.6% Lower This Week

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 27th. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $527.10 million and $28.95 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008867 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002102 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002582 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000027 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,845,988,883,765 coins and its circulating supply is 5,824,643,994,410 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

