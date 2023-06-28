Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $174.74. 246,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,127,090. The company has a market cap of $158.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.34. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

