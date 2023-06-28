TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Raises Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

TFI International Stock Performance

Shares of TFI International stock traded up C$0.06 on Wednesday, reaching C$151.76. 300,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,929. TFI International has a 1-year low of C$98.15 and a 1-year high of C$173.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$145.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$150.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$180.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$129.00 to C$123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$175.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of TFI International from C$173.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$173.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$151.60.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

