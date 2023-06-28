The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Claybrook Capital LLC

Claybrook Capital LLC reduced its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Boeing comprises 1.2% of Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BA stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,870,349. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $223.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.65.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.75) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

