The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Charles Schwab by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,984,000 after purchasing an additional 32,653 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 325,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

Insider Activity

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

SCHW traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.43. 1,887,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,744,568. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.97. The firm has a market cap of $98.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

