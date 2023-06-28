The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.43

Shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.43 and traded as high as $4.71. The LGL Group shares last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 916 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The LGL Group in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The LGL Group Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $25.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The LGL Group in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of The LGL Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 273,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 40,525 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The LGL Group by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 16,570 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The LGL Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The LGL Group by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About The LGL Group
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.
