The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.56.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTW. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Manitowoc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Manitowoc from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc Stock Performance

MTW stock opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $640.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitowoc

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $508.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.97 million. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.98%. Manitowoc’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 138,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,604,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,857,000 after buying an additional 120,169 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 58,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 27,386 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 306,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 152,680 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manitowoc Company Profile

(Get Rating

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.