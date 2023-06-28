The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG) Insider Tove Feld Purchases 10,500 Shares

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Rating) insider Tove Feld bought 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £11,760 ($14,952.32).

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Stock Performance

LON:TRIG traded up GBX 3.07 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 112.27 ($1.43). 3,133,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,608,305. The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited has a one year low of GBX 107.10 ($1.36) and a one year high of GBX 148.57 ($1.89). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 520.00 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 121.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 125.90.

Get The Renewables Infrastructure Group alerts:

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s previous dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,333.33%.

About The Renewables Infrastructure Group

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Renewables Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Renewables Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.