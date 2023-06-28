The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG) Insider Tove Feld Purchases 10,500 Shares

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Rating) insider Tove Feld bought 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £11,760 ($14,952.32).
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Stock Performance
LON:TRIG traded up GBX 3.07 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 112.27 ($1.43). 3,133,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,608,305. The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited has a one year low of GBX 107.10 ($1.36) and a one year high of GBX 148.57 ($1.89). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 520.00 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 121.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 125.90.
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s previous dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,333.33%.
About The Renewables Infrastructure Group
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.
Featured Stories
