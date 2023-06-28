The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. reduced its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,532,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 69.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,758 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $1,119,000. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on SHW shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.58.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $256.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $265.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 29.69%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

