The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Godsey & Gibb Inc.

Godsey & Gibb Inc. lowered its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,131,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Southern by 6.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,284,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,841 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,282,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Southern by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,436,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SO. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

Southern Stock Down 1.1 %

Southern stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.34. The stock had a trading volume of 466,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,202,678. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.70. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $76.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $3,302,408.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,025.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total value of $3,302,408.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,280,025.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.