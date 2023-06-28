The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Acquired by Godsey & Gibb Inc.

Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,587 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $15,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 20,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 122,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $717,000. 44.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TD stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $60.58. 223,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,297,082. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.88. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $55.43 and a twelve month high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. CIBC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

